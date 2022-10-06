Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Report Shows Reducing Actual Farming Emissions Vital

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Evidence shows that relying on offsets to reduce agriculture’s impact on the climate will not work, the Green Party says.

“We cannot plant our way out of the climate crisis. The only option is to support farmers to change on-farm practices, including reducing animal numbers,” says the Green Party’s environment and forestry spokesperson, Eugenie Sage said.

The new report from the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows it would take 6,000 square metres of pine forest to offset the methane emissions from a single dairy cow and 4,000 square metres of pine forest to offset the emissions from a single beef animal. That’s the equivalent of a rugby field of pine trees for just two animals.

“The Green Party has been saying for years that we need to change the way we farm to reduce emissions – and this report shows exactly why.

“Forestry offsets will have a role to play in our transition to a low emissions future, but no realistic amount of trees can deliver the cuts we need from agriculture for both methane and nitrous oxide emissions.

“The Green Party urges the Government to rapidly phase down synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and imported supplementary feeds like Palm Kernel Expeller (PKE), which provides cheap feed for intensive high-emission farming in Aotearoa, especially in the dairy sector,” says Eugenie Sage.

The Green Party’s agriculture and rural communities spokesperson, Teanau Tuiono added:

“The PCE’s analysis brings into sharp focus the decisions currently facing farmers and the Government. Relying on forest offsets won’t work for farmers, rural communities, our climate, or our economy.

“The Greens welcome recent Government reports on the potential for regenerative agriculture to contribute to our response to the climate crisis and the funding in Budget 2022 to provide guidance for farmers.

“However, endless reports are of little comfort to the future generations who must live with the consequences of our decisions.

“It is time to step up, learn from the reports and science and boost the support available to farmers to take up regenerative techniques on their farms and reduce herd sizes. This can be done while increasing profitability.

“Regenerative farming practices enhance water and soil quality, enable food production at levels that don’t push agriculture beyond the limits of our ecosystems and safeguard the climate,” says Teanau Tuiono.

Notes

The PCE’s analysis for the report, “How much forestry would be needed to offset warming from agricultural methane?” estimates that 0.6 hectares of new pine plantation forest would be needed to offset each and every dairy cow. For beef cattle it is 0.4 hectares, for deer 0.2 hectares, and for sheep 0.08 hectares. In 2019 there were 6.26 million dairy cattle, 3.89 million beef cattle, 26.8 million sheep and 810,000 deer being farmed in NZ.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 