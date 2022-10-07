Gender Equality Major Topic For MPs Attending 145th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

A cross-party delegation of members of Parliament (MPs) will join nearly 1200 other participants attending the 145th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, being held in Kigali, Rwanda. The New Zealand delegation is Vanushi Walters MP (Head of Delegation), Hon Jacqui Dean MP, Ibrahim Omer MP, and Hon Scott Simpson MP.

The theme of the Assembly is “gender equality and gender-sensitive parliaments as drivers of change for a more resilient and peaceful world”. The Assembly’s general debate will give delegates the opportunity to debate, discuss, exchange viewpoints, and propose actions that Parliaments can take in this area. The IPU’s Governing Council will convene and adopt several resolutions, including on cases of violation of the human rights of parliamentarians. The Assembly is expected to conclude with the adoption of a number of resolutions on the subject of gender equality.

Speaker of the House Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe said that “This delegation will have the opportunity to connect with international colleagues and share thoughts and solutions on a wide range of issues impacting parliaments and people around the world.”

The Assembly will also consider actions that parliaments can take on international migration and related topics such as how to stop human-trafficking and human rights abuses, including state-sponsored abuses. Additionally, the Assembly will debate environmental and climate issues and matters of food security, the impact of atrocities and war on civilians.

Vanushi Walters MP, the Head of Delegation, said, “It’s a real privilege to lead this delegation to Rwanda, and I’m looking forward to engaging with overseas parliamentarians on human rights and matters of diversity.”

The Assembly will be live streamed here, on the IPU’s YouTube channel.

145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, from Tuesday 11 to Saturday 15 October 2022. For more details about the 145th IPU Assembly, click here.

The IPU is the global organisation of national parliaments and was founded more than 130 years ago. It is made up of 178 different national parliaments and 14 regional parliamentary bodies. The IPU promotes democracy and supports parliaments to become stronger, modern, and more diverse. IPU Assemblies are held twice a year in different cities around the world, with more than 1,200 delegates attending each one. The New Zealand group of the IPU is chaired by Vanushi Walters, MP. Click here to learn more about the New Zealand IPU Group.

Inter-Parliamentary Relations are a way for members of New Zealand’s Parliament to keep Parliament relevant, effective, and innovative. Dialogue between members of different parliaments increases mutual understanding between countries, develops best parliamentary practice, and ensures New Zealand is playing an active part in the international parliamentary community. Members’ active participation in inter-parliamentary activities improves their knowledge and insights as legislators, which in turn improves parliamentary scrutiny of Government.

