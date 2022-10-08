National Congratulates Mayors And Councillors

National
Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and
council candidates who have been successful in the local
body elections today.
“I would like to congratulate
all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look
forward to meeting as many of them as possible in the coming
months," Mr Luxon says.
"National will work with local
government to build more liveable cities and regions and
support them to tackle issues like infrastructure, housing
and water.
“I want to say a big thank you to
everyone who put themselves forward as a candidate. With
Labour tearing out the heart of local government with its
Three Waters reforms, the role of local democracy has never
been more important.
"National will repeal Labour's
Three Waters reforms and ensure water assets remain in local
ownership.”
