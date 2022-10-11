ACT Calls For Expulsion Of Iranian Ambassador

“A response from the Iranian Ambassador to a letter from the ACT Party shows he has no place in New Zealand,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I wrote to Dr Mohammad Reza Mofatteh last week about the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iranian ‘Morality Police’.

“His response can only be described as pathetic. He has refused to acknowledge the facts of the case and he has refused to meet to discuss it.

“If he is not prepared to give honest answers or to meet, why is he here? Not for diplomacy.

“It’s time for our government to properly condemn what is happening to women and girls in Iran. So far both Jacinda Ardern and Nanaia Mahuta have been weak in their condemnation.

“He should be called in by the Minister for a please explain and if she gets a similar response – he should be asked to leave.

“New Zealanders have been shocked, appalled and saddened by Mahsa Amini’s death. The strong reaction is clear from New Zealanders who have taken to the streets in protest.

“If other nations don’t stand up and push back on these sorts of atrocities then we have no chance of ever putting an end to them. The Iranian Government should be forced to consider whether these actions are acceptable and whether it can be accepted by the global community if they continue.”

ACT Leader David Seymour's response to Dr Mohammad Reza Mofatteh can be found here.

