Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Spends $44.8m Trying To Slow Kiwis Down

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 7:17 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour is trying to slow Kiwis down on the road, and they’re spending millions of taxpayer dollars doing it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When questioned by ACT on how much the Government has spent on speed management plans, the Minister of Transport replied, “The cost to-date for speed management plans, investigating speed limits, and making changes to limits is $44.8 million.”

“There’s now an open question about whether New Zealand’s roads have more orange cones or more potholes. Waka Kotahi’s solution is to spend your money reducing the speed limits instead of fixing the roads.

“We are the first society in modern history to reduce our travel speeds.

“Lowering speed limits causes immense frustration for motorists and reduces productivity. Rather than look at opportunities to improve the efficiency of the road network, Labour is slowing the movement of freight and people.

“Documents obtained by ACT under the Official Information Act show that Waka Kotahi didn’t even perform any cost-benefit analysis when dropping the speed limits from 100km/h to 80km/h in Hawke’s Bay.

“It doesn’t need to be this way. The Waikato Expressway is a great example of a road that supports a thriving economy and healthy communities - safe, efficient and with a 110km/h speed environment.

“ACT supports moves to lower the road toll – but that comes from better roading infrastructure, not slowing people down, causing frustration and putting further restrictions on businesses who have quite frankly put up with enough under this Government.

“Increasing the level of private sector funding will inject much-needed discipline into decision-making while allowing the Government to maintain prudent levels of public debt.

“Between 2007 and 2017, more than NZ$300bn was raised by funds globally to invest in infrastructure. Most of that capital was raised from insurance companies, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds (including our own New Zealand Super Fund) looking for long-term investments with reasonable returns.

“The Government needs to sort its priorities out.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests In Iran


The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…
More>>



 
 

Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>

Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 