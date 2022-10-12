Parliament

Labour’s Expensive Ideological Experiment Blows Up

Wednesday, 12 October 2022
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour’s cruel attempt at an ‘immigration reset’ has unequivocally failed and it has been forced to reopen immigration categories it previously shunned,” says ACT’s Immigration spokesperson Dr James McDowall.

“ACT welcomes the end of Labour’s expensive ideological experiment and the return of the Skilled Migrant category and Parent category. Unfortunately for New Zealand businesses it took an unprecedented labour shortage for them to wake up.

“However, we are disappointed to learn that the points required for the Skilled Migrant Category will increase to 180 from 18 January 2023, meaning most applicants will have to amend their applications and many will miss out.

“Businesses have closed and there has been immense hurt and suffering among families who have been cruelly separated because of their immigration policy. Labour has shown no kindness to the migrant community.

“Another major concern is Immigration New Zealand’s lethargic processing. Currently they’re only processing about 12 per cent of the work visas they were prior to lockdown. There needs to be assurances these new categories won’t be besieged with the same backlogs that Immigration New Zealand currently has across its organisation.

“Labour politicians believed that if they kept the borders closed it would drive up wages and get more Kiwis into work. Instead businesses have gone to the wall, fruit has been left to rot on the ground, trees are unpruned, and families are separated.

“Even with these changes, the first selection under the new Parent category settings won’t take place until August 2023, which is too far away.

“ACT would also dump the labour market test, industry specific wage requirements, and transfer restrictions. Foreign workers should be able to work for accredited employers so long as they are employed consistent with New Zealand law.

“ACT has been calling the Minister out for his poor policies and piling on the pressure. We welcome this as a victory for migrants, families, employers, and the New Zealand economy as a whole. It’s just a shame it took this long for Labour to realise they were wrong.”

