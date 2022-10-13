Parliament

WorkSafe New Zealand Board Chair Appointment

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety, Hon Michael Wood, has today announced the appointment of Jennifer Kerr as the new Chair of the WorkSafe New Zealand Board.

“Jennifer’s appointment adds to the strong understanding of health and safety knowledge on the WorkSafe New Zealand Board and I look forward to the work the Board will do under her guidance in strengthening health and safety practices here in New Zealand,” Michael Wood said.

Jennifer Kerr is a professional director with extensive health and safety knowledge and experience, developed over a long and distinguished career.

She is the current Chair of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Deputy Chair of Callaghan Innovation, a member of the New Zealand Police Assurance and Risk Committee and sits as director on a number of other boards.

She replaces outgoing Chair James (Ross) Wilson and her appointment is made for a term of three years, to take effect on 17 October 2022.

Minister Wood acknowledged Ross Wilson who has been Chair of WorkSafe since 2018 and served previously as a Member and Deputy Chair.

“His deep understanding of, and appreciation for, the importance of health and safety has been of paramount importance to the Board and supporting the organisation to improve the Health, Safety and Wellbeing of New Zealanders,” Michael Wood said.

WorkSafe was established to be New Zealand’s primary workplace health and safety regulator. Their goal is to promote and contribute to a balanced framework for securing the health and safety of workers and workplaces. They also promote and contribute to the safe supply and use of electricity and gas in New Zealand.

Biography for Jennifer Kerr

Jennifer Kerr is a professional director who has extensive senior executive experience, predominantly in human resources management, in New Zealand and overseas.

Jennifer has strong skills and experience in leadership, change management, stakeholder relations and international business.

Her current governance roles include Chair of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Deputy Chair of Callaghan Innovation, director of Waipa Networks Limited, director of Eke Panuku Development Auckland and member of the New Zealand Police Assurance and Risk Committee.

Further information on WorkSafe can be found on the WorkSafe website https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


