Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM And Immigration Minister Wouldn’t Meet SMC Criteria

Saturday, 15 October 2022, 1:04 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour has made the criteria for the Skilled Migrant Category work visa so difficult that even their Ministers wouldn’t succeed in getting one,” says ACT’s Immigration spokesperson Dr James McDowall.

“ACT ran Immigration Minister Michael Wood and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern through Immigration New Zealand’s points-based criteria to see if they would qualify if they weren’t born in New Zealand.

“Both fell short of the 180 points necessary from January 2023 to qualify as a ‘skilled migrant'. In fact, they would seriously struggle to hit the current target of 160 points.

“For example, if the Prime Minister was a migrant who wanted to come to New Zealand to take up her previous job as a research/policy advisor, she would gain 20 points for her age, 50 points for the job offer, 50 points for her degree, and 20 points for at least four years work experience as a research/policy advisor. This amounts to 140 points.

“Applying the same scenario to Michael Wood, he gains 20 points for his age, 50 points for a job offer, 50 points for his degree, and 30 points for six years work experience as a union organiser. This leaves him 10 points short of the old requirements at 150.

“It would be Prime Minister Grant Robertson in this situation, as Jacinda Ardern wouldn’t be able to qualify as a skilled migrant.

“Labour has failed to explain why the increased cap is even necessary. If the Prime Minister is unable to meet the original criteria, surely they must realise that a 20 point increase is overkill?

“Despite what some Kiwis might say I doubt either Jacinda Ardern or Michael Wood would claim they’re not skilled enough or capable enough to contribute to New Zealand’s society, which means the criteria is not fit for purpose and is keeping employers from hiring skilled migrants who want to build a new life in New Zealand.

“With Stats NZ’s latest migration figures showing 11,000 more people are choosing to leave and build a life somewhere else than those who have come to make New Zealand their home, it’s clear real change is needed.

“Immigration policy should be simple to navigate and welcoming so that the New Zealand economy can grow and more locals can be employed through job creation and investment.

ACT would:

  • Provide all occupations on the ‘Green List’ a fast-track to residency by removing the ‘work to residence’ divide
  • Simplify the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme by abolishing labour market tests, wage rules, and make it easier for migrants to move between accredited employers.

“The Government has had more than two years of effectively zero immigration, yet the problems and backlogs persist. We need real change to turn the decline around and make our country the preferred destination for ideas, talent and investment.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>



Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 