Ardern Desperate For Another Covid Election
Monday, 17 October 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“News that the Government wants to extend its Covid-19
powers for another two years shows how desperate and
delusional it is,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“The whole world is moving on and Jacinda
Ardern is clinging to the last time she was ahead in the
polls.
“Most New Zealanders regard lockdowns, mask
mandates and a divided society as mistakes to be learnt from
at best and likely never repeated.
“For Jacinda
Ardern it was her heyday, because every other policy her
government has attempted is in some sort of failure or
retreat.
“ACT has been voting against the COVID act
renewal for a year now and we will keep opposing
it.
“It’s time to stop the fear and the control.
It’s time to move
on.”
