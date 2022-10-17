Ardern Desperate For Another Covid Election

“News that the Government wants to extend its Covid-19 powers for another two years shows how desperate and delusional it is,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The whole world is moving on and Jacinda Ardern is clinging to the last time she was ahead in the polls.

“Most New Zealanders regard lockdowns, mask mandates and a divided society as mistakes to be learnt from at best and likely never repeated.

“For Jacinda Ardern it was her heyday, because every other policy her government has attempted is in some sort of failure or retreat.

“ACT has been voting against the COVID act renewal for a year now and we will keep opposing it.

“It’s time to stop the fear and the control. It’s time to move on.”

© Scoop Media

