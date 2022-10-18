Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis.

Inflation data for the September quarter released this morning by Statistics New Zealand shows prices rose 7.2 per cent per cent in the past year, almost a full percentage point higher than the Reserve Bank expected.

“Runaway prices are making a mockery of Labour’s claims of a strong economy. In reality, out of control inflation means most Kiwis will be poorer tomorrow than they were today,” Ms Willis says

“These inflation figures are much worse than even the most pessimistic predictions, and make the Reserve Bank’s hopes of a slow-down look wildly out of touch. Bottom line: New Zealanders must yet again brace for more pain in their back-pockets.

“Perhaps most worryingly, domestic inflation rose to 6.6 per cent, the largest rise since Stats NZ began the measurement.

“Today marks the sixth quarter in a row of inflation running above 3 per cent - the longest period of elevated inflation since 1991. Inflation has become entrenched in the New Zealand economy and price increases are now eroding the financial security New Zealanders have built up through years of effort.

“Widespread labour shortages and elevated Government spending is lighting a fire under inflation, but the Government still won’t fix its broken immigration settings or impose fiscal discipline. Labour is spending $1 billion more a week than when they entered office, pumping cash into the economy with too few results to show for it.

“Not only are Kiwis paying at the eftpos terminal, they are increasingly paying for Labour’s economic mismanagement with each and every mortgage payment.

“Kiwis deserve a real economic plan to get inflation under control, not just more spending.

“National would tackle inflation by eliminating bottlenecks in our economy, stopping wasteful spending, adjusting tax brackets for inflation, reducing costs to businesses, and returning the Reserve Bank to a single mandate.

“Ministers must do more than close their eyes, block their ears and pretend this is all driven by events overseas. They must act.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Rugby May Be A Health Risk


While it is old news that the men who play top level rugby union are a heavier (and taller) lot than they used to be, the details can still be illuminating. Here, for example, are the comparative heights and weights of the All Blacks who played in the first test against South Africa in 1960, and the All Blacks who lined up in the first test against South Africa earlier this year. The 1960 statistics have been taken from Noel Holmes’ book Trek Out Of Trouble...
More>>



 
 

Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>




Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 