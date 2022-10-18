Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Lasting Public Health Measures Needed For COVID Response Ahead Of Future Waves

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Winding down COVID powers does nothing to change the fact that stronger public health measures are needed to protect our immunocompromised and disabled whānau.

“The recent removal of longstanding protections has been of major concern for public health experts and vulnerable communities, whose wellbeing should be at the centre of the Government's response,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for COVID-19, Teanau Tuiono.

“COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, proving that this illness is here to stay. We will be living with new waves of the infection for many years to come. Focus must return to slowing the spread through long-term protective public health measures, such as masking and equal access to new vaccines.

“We are concerned that as of yet variant specific boosters have not been available to New Zealanders, and would like to see the Government indicate when these will be rolled out.

“Public health measures work best when they become part of our everyday lives. As a minimum the Government needs to be able to guarantee clean air inside buildings through air quality monitoring, strong ventilation standards, and air purification.

“The Government must also make sure there is ongoing support for Māori and Pacific communities so everyone is protected equally.

“There is no doubt that COVID hit some communities far worse than others. Living with COVID could make inequalities even worse if we do not put the health of those most at risk at the centre of our response. These communities need to be part of a community-centred approach where those who are most at risk are at the table for making decisions about how to respond to future waves.

“The biggest lesson from this pandemic is to act early, decisively and globally to prevent problems becoming much bigger. The Government must take action now,” says Teanau Tuiono.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Rugby May Be A Health Risk


While it is old news that the men who play top level rugby union are a heavier (and taller) lot than they used to be, the details can still be illuminating. Here, for example, are the comparative heights and weights of the All Blacks who played in the first test against South Africa in 1960, and the All Blacks who lined up in the first test against South Africa earlier this year. The 1960 statistics have been taken from Noel Holmes’ book Trek Out Of Trouble...
More>>



 
 

Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>




Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 