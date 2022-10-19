ACT Opposes Unfair FPAs

“ACT has supported New Zealand businesses and voted against Labour’s compulsory unionism “Fair Pay” Agreements Bill in Parliament last night,” says ACT’s Small Business spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“The Government’s so-called “Fair Pay” Agreements Bill amounts to unionism by stealth and will simply make it harder for business who are already doing it tough.

“MBIE has warned the Government that FPAs will reduce productivity and make it harder for employers to grow. If they want to grow wages and give employees a fairer crack, they need to stop hammering businesses and allow the labour market to flourish.

“The bill allows the contact details of employees to be shared with the unions to contact them about FPAs but they can also be given information on “how to join a union.” It’s clear that Labour and their union mates will use this legislation to pressure and bully people into unionism.

“ACT has launched a petition against Fair Pay Agreements, AKA compulsory unionism. This is cynical policy from Labour designed to look after its union mates. If people want to join a union there is nothing stopping them, it shouldn’t be forced on people.

“Union organisers make up 30 percent of Labour’s caucus but just 0.026 percent of the general population. New Zealanders have voted against unions with their memberships which have gone from 70 percent to 20 percent over the past 30 years. Why should the rest of New Zealand have unionism forced on them because of Labour’s blind ideology?

“ACT will fight this plan. They’re a relic of the 1890s which have been dusted off purely to help Labour’s union mates. They will do nothing to advance hardworking middle New Zealanders.

“We want a country of innovation and productivity growth. Introducing a more bureaucratic way to set pay just won’t support that.”

