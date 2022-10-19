Have Your Say On The Climate Change Response Amendment Bill

Have your say on the Climate Change Response (Extension of Penalty Transition for Forestry Activities with Low Volume Emissions Liabilities) Amendment Bill

The Chairperson of the Environment Committee has called for submissions on the Climate Change Response (Extension of Penalty Transition for Forestry Activities with Low Volume Emissions Liabilities) Amendment Bill. Submissions close at 12.00pm (noon) on Wednesday, 26 October 2022.

What does the bill do?

This bill would extend the transition period provided for New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (NZ ETS) participants with low-volume emissions liabilities related to forestry activity within which they must comply with the penalties and compliance regime introduced by the Climate Change Response (Emissions Trading Reform) Amendment Act 2020. The extension, until 1 January 2025, is intended to mitigate the risk of serious hardship to small forestry participants who would fail to surrender or repay units by the due date of 1 January 2023.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill on the Parliament website by 12.00pm (noon) on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. If you are requesting to also make an oral submission, please note hearings are likely to be held on Thursday, 27 October.

