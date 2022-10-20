Deadline For Submissions On The Charities Amendment Bill Extended
Thursday, 20 October 2022, 5:51 am
Press Release: Social Services and Community Committee
The submission deadline on the Charities Amendment Bill
has been extended from 11.59pm on 10 November 2022 to
11.59pm on Friday 9 December 2022.
The Bill opened for
submissions on the 29th of September.
Tell the Social
Services and Community Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 09 December
2022.
For more details about the bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Get
more details about the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the
bill?
