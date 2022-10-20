Deadline For Submissions On The Charities Amendment Bill Extended

The submission deadline on the Charities Amendment Bill has been extended from 11.59pm on 10 November 2022 to 11.59pm on Friday 9 December 2022.

The Bill opened for submissions on the 29th of September.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 09 December 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

