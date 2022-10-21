Parliament

ACT Welcomes Auckland Mayor’s Support For GST Sharing Bill

Friday, 21 October 2022, 12:59 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden has welcomed Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s support of her Member’s Bill due to be read in Parliament before the end of the year.

“ACT Leader David Seymour met with Mr Brown this morning where he was briefed on my Bill,” says Ms van Velden.

“Mr Brown said he supports the Bill in principle and hopes it will make it through its forthcoming First Reading so that it can be properly debated by Parliament and the public.

“Currently, local councils face poor incentives to build. Every new development involves costs to existing ratepayers to provide new roads, water, and sewerage connections. These costs act as a disincentive for councils to approve new houses and subdivisions.

“The GST-sharing scheme is estimated to deliver $1 billion every year to support local development enabling infrastructure, but councils that consent more, get more.

“The only time you get prompt service from a council is when they’re issuing a parking ticket. They’ll come to you, anywhere, anytime, because there’s money in it. Imagine how many consents they’d issue if there was money in it for them?

“Instead of forcing councils to come begging for special funds from the Government, it would provide an enduring and predictable solution for infrastructure funding.

“ACT believes in better, longer-lasting solutions. As a country we deserve better when it comes to housing to ensure we can live our best and most fulfilling lives.”

