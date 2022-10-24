Seymour Calls On Laura Fergusson Trust To Buy Back The Land

Epsom MP David Seymour is calling on the Laura Fergusson Trust to do the right thing and buy back the land and facilities it sold last year.

“The Laura Fergusson Trust has been a safe haven for young people with physical and neurological impairments to receive treatment without having to go to a rest home, as many now are” says Mr Seymour.

“Last year the Trust’s Board acted against strong public sentiment and sold its Greenlane property. That was despite the Government willing to get back to the table, and community support that would have come out had it been asked for.

“The land was a sold but the developer who bought it has now put it back on the market. Given the deteriorating market conditions and rising interest rates around the world, it appears the buyer no longer wants to develop apartments on the site. That is a massive opportunity for a cash buyer such as the Trust.

“The Trust says it closed because it had debt, couldn’t afford to fix run down facilities, and couldn’t get staff.

“Perhaps it could now get the land and buildings back, pay the debt, and fix up the buildings, some of which are quite new - like the disabled-friendly heated pool. It could go back to doing what the founders raised the money for in the first place.

“This facility helps young people with disabilities. The Trust should be doing absolutely everything it can to support them.

“I have written to the Trust asking them to do what’s in the best interest of the community.”

© Scoop Media

