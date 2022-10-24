Parliament

Celebrating Fairer Work This Labour Day

Monday, 24 October 2022, 5:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Michael WoodMinister for Workplace Relations and Safety

New Zealanders can be proud this Labour Day, as working conditions and pay continue to improve across the country, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood has reflected.

“Over the last year, our Government has continued to support and improve working conditions for everyday New Zealanders, despite global economic uncertainty,” Michael Wood said.

“Despite a challenging winter, thanks to our economic plan more Kiwis are in work, with higher wages, providing greater opportunities for our families and our economy.

“Over the last year we have increased the minimum wage, parental leave entitlements and working for families tax credits. We have introduced legislation to end migrant exploitation, and have taken steps improve conditions for our RSE workers, screen industry, and bus drivers.

“We have taken action to ease the cost of living pressures on Kiwis, particularly those on lower incomes. Our temporary and targeted cost of living payment, fuel tax cuts and halved priced public transport fares have helped ease the inflationary effects of the Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions.

“We continue to focus on ensuring that New Zealanders are paying a fair price at the pump and the supermarket checkout.

“Fittingly, this week will also see the government pass legislation for Fair Pay Agreements to stop the race to the bottom and ensure that some of our lowest paid workers get a fairer deal. This completes a key 2020 election commitment and speaks to our focus on improving life for working people in New Zealand.

“Our economy’s greatest asset is our people, this Labour Day New Zealanders can hold their heads high knowing that we’re working together to provide opportunities for all families and strengthen our economic future,” Michael Wood said.

