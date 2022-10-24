Farmers And Tradies Subsidising New Teslas

The Government has handed out $35 million to subsidise Tesla buyers, while also raking tens of millions from farmers and tradies through Labour’s car tax, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“New data shows that between July 2021 and September 2022, $163 million was paid out in rebates to the buyers of expensive electric vehicles. Of this, $35 million was for buyers of Teslas vehicles, which start at around $70,000.

“It’s clear that Labour’s scheme is subsidising millionaires into brand new luxury cars, but doing nothing to support low-income earners into cleaner vehicles.

“These Tesla subsidies are being paid for by hardworking farmers and tradies who, with no viable electric options available, are being taxed for purchasing the vehicles they need to do their work.

“Since the car tax came into effect in April this year, the Government has raked in $63 million during a cost of living crisis.

“The clean car rebate and car tax are essentially a reverse-Robin Hood scheme. Hardworking Kiwis are being taxed for the vehicles they need, only for the proceeds to subsidise millionaires into posh new cars.”

