Damien Smith Hosts Parliamentary Movember Breakfast

ACT MP Damien Smith is hosting a breakfast to launch the New Zealand Movember 2023 campaign in Parliament’s Grand Hall.

“It’s my pleasure to host the Movember team, they are synonymous with men’s health and do an incredible job raising awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health and suicide prevention,” says ACT MP Damien Smith.

“Movember Country Director, Robert Dunne will be discussing the work Movember is doing across New Zealand, primarily focussing on mental health. We’ll also hear from Josh Darby at Fire and Emergency NZ about his Movember Funded program that launched last year and from New Zealand Rugby about HeadFirst, a mental health and wellbeing programme that helps rugby players and the wider rugby community to strengthen their mental fitness.

“After having a scare with testicular cancer six years ago I know the value of what the Movember team is doing. It is the most common cancer experienced by young men in New Zealand and every year about 7-10 men die from it each year.

“Seeing moustaches of varying qualities across the country each November provides an important reminder to Kiwi men to prioritise their health and get checked out, or seek help if they need it.

“ACT supports better health outcomes for all New Zealanders and it is an honour to host this breakfast. I encourage people to join us tomorrow and consider donating to a good cause and supporting Movember this year.”

© Scoop Media

