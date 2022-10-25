Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Co-government In Water Entities Needs To Go

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 7:01 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta is unable to justify why it is necessary for mana whenua to get more of a say than other parts of the community when it comes to the four new water entities,” says ACT’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Court.

“I asked the Minister why clause 141 of the Water Services Entities Bill allows iwi and hapu to submit ‘te mana o te wai’ statements that must be considered in any decision making by the four water services entities, but other communities who have an interest in freshwater are unable to have the same input.

“The Minister said that ‘te mana o te wai’ statements can benefit other communities such as farmers, but she failed to explain why only mana whenua are allowed a say and other communities directly affected are unable to do so.

“This is another case of Labour shoehorning divisive co-government into legislation it has no business being in. People shouldn’t have an extra say just because of who their grandparents are.

“There is no rationale for continuing to have co-government at the centre of water reforms. Nanaia Mahuta herself has admitted that “Māori have not expressed rights and interests in three waters assets over and above those as ratepayers within their respective communities of interest.”

”Whatever rationale there was for putting a co-governance model front and centre of the water reforms has been flushed down the drain and she should drop her pretence that co-government needs to be part of a reform programme.

“There are real problems with drinking water quality in some communities, failing wastewater networks and sewage overflows into rivers and onto beaches. None of these problems are solved by trying to force co-government structures on to a future three waters delivery model.

“The focus must be on ensuring New Zealanders have access to safe drinking water and high-quality infrastructure for storm and wastewater.

ACT’s Water Infrastructure Plan would:

  • Provide for councils to enter voluntary “shared services” agreements, gaining the benefits of scale, while retaining local ownership and control
  • Establish long term 30-year Central Government-Local Government Partnership agreements to plan water infrastructure upgrades tailored to specific regions
  • Establish a Public-Private Partnerships to attract investment from financial entities such as KiwiSaver funds, ACC, iwi investment funds, etc.
  • Expand the exemption from domestic supply for a single dwelling to also include all small water suppliers sup plying fewer than 30 endpoint users.

“We can improve the current system, but we don’t need to do so through state-mandated centralisation and allowing some people to have more influence than others based on their ethnicity.

“ACT’s plan will better balance community control of water assets alongside a plan for levelling up the necessary infrastructure to ensure safety and efficient water allocation.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>



Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 