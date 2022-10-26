National Congratulates Rishi Sunak
Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
On behalf of the New Zealand National Party, Christopher
Luxon has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his election as
Leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the
United Kingdom.
“Our two countries have long shared
a strong relationship and I look forward to that continuing
under Prime Minister Sunak,” Mr Luxon says.
“I
know many Indian-New Zealanders will be celebrating Mr Sunak
making history as the first UK Prime Minister of Indian
descent, and indeed the first person of colour to hold the
position.
“I will be writing to Mr Sunak today to
offer my personal congratulations, along with those of the
National Party, and my best wishes for his important new
roles.”
