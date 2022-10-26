Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Fair Pay Agreements Huge Step Towards Fairer Future

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is celebrating a landmark change in the law that will ensure more people are paid what they deserve.

“The Green Party has long supported fair pay agreements so more New Zealanders are paid fairly for the work they do. Today is a huge step forward in our work to build an Aotearoa that works for everyone,” says the Green Party’s workplace relations and safety spokesperson, Jan Logie.

“Fair pay agreements are about making sure that more people – those who work in supermarkets, cleaners, security, early childhood centres – have good conditions and are paid what they deserve.

“Peel back the layers of the cost of living crisis and what we actually have is an inequality crisis. Wages have not kept up with inflation and people have to work longer in order to make ends meet.

“For people struggling to get by on their current wages, fair pay agreements will help change this and ensure they are paid enough to support their families, pay the bills, and put a roof over their heads.

“Amongst those who will benefit most from fair pay agreements are the essential workers who helped our communities get through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The very least we can do is pay them what they deserve.

“Fair pay agreements will also make an important contribution to closing the ethnic and gender pay gaps, ensuring women and people in our Māori, Pasifika and other ethnic communities will be paid fairly.

“Today is a great day for the working people of New Zealand and it would not have happened without the crucial mahi of unions and workers.


“I would like to acknowledge the huge contribution unions have made towards making Aotearoa a fairer place. This legislation shows what we can do when we come together to fight for change that benefits everyone.

“The same collective spirit should also apply to guaranteeing pay equity for nurses, as well as better pay and conditions for our teachers and firefighters.

“The Green Party was delighted to support fair pay agreements as the legislation made its way throughout Parliament.

“At various points we did make clear that the bill could have been made even more effective by including contractors and widening the scope of the agreements. But even without this, fair pay agreements will make a huge difference to peoples’ lives and we’re delighted this legislation has passed,” says Jan Logie.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 