Aotearoa Puts Preparedness To The Test

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 10:54 am
Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty will be joining students at Waimea Intermediate School in Nelson this morning to practice what to do when an earthquake or tsunami hits, as part of ShakeOut.

“ShakeOut is New Zealand’s annual earthquake drill and tsunami hīkoi and is a chance to put your preparedness to the test,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“Practising the right actions to keep yourself safe in an emergency is crucial so that knowing what to do becomes second nature. In an emergency situation every second counts; being able to act quickly can make all the difference.

“We have lots of significant fault lines stretching across the country and a number of coastal communities, so an earthquake or tsunami could happen at any time. It’s important everyone knows what to do to stay safe.

“Knowing what to do when an emergency happens is the first step to make sure you’re prepared for a disaster, but it’s also important to make sure you and your household have a plan.

“The results of the annual disaster preparedness survey show that many Kiwis are waiting until an emergency happens to get prepared. ShakeOut is a great reminder to take steps early to be more prepared.

“Getting prepared is easier than you think – it starts with a conversation with your whānau or flatmates to make a plan. Ask a few simple questions – what do we need, where will we go? Think about who needs our help, and who could help us.

“The Government has been taking action to strengthen New Zealand’s readiness for a natural disaster including launching our first nationwide tsunami evacuation map, rolling out the Emergency Mobile Alert system, and opening NEMA’s 24-7 Monitoring, Alerting and Reporting (MAR) Centre, but it’s important we all to do our part.

“It’s not too late to be part of ShakeOut - you can sign up your business, school, household or community and do the drill anytime in the next two weeks and still be counted,” Kieran McAnulty said.

Sign up at www.getready.govt.nz

