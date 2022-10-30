Kiri Allan Guarantees Hate Speech Laws, ACT Guarantees Repeal

“If Labour forces hate speech laws through, ACT can guarantee it will repeal them in the first 100 days of Government,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Speaking to Q+A this morning. Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan said she can guarantee hate speech laws will be in place by the next election. The depth of feeling across the country is clear. New Zealanders want this law stopped.

“A petition from the ACT Party to stop Labour’s divisive Hate Speech Laws has received 40,000 signatures. ACT is committed to repealing these laws.

“The intention of bringing about a kinder world with more respectful public discourse is a noble one. However, there is no evidence that new Hate Speech Laws will achieve the Government’s aim of less harm and more social cohesion. In fact, they will have the opposite effect.

“We believe that arbitrary and seemingly politically motivated prosecutions will lead to some groups suppressing their views.

“It’s time for the Government to back away from this law which will only serve to divide New Zealanders against each other.

“ACT will continue to fight against these laws and to unite New Zealanders behind good ideas, rather than divide us.”

