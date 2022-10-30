Parliament

Hamish Campbell Selected As National’s Ilam Candidate

Sunday, 30 October 2022, 7:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Dr Hamish Campbell has been selected by local party members as National’s Ilam candidate for the 2023 General Election.

Dr Campbell has built his career as a medical researcher and is currently the Deputy Head of Research for an Australian-based not-for-profit dedicated to multiple sclerosis research and advocacy.

“I’m honoured to be selected as National’s Ilam candidate and incredibly excited to get to work earning the support of Ilam locals to win the seat for National in 2023,” Dr Campbell says.

“Growing up and now living in Ilam, I have a deep connection to the electorate that is home to so many families working hard to get ahead but going backwards. This is thanks to a cost-of-living crisis fueled by Labour’s rampant wasteful spending and complete inability to deliver.

“While Labour’s spending skyrockets, outcomes for Kiwis are getting worse, like the huge increase in emergency department waiting times in Canterbury. Five years ago, when National left office, 93 per cent of patients in Canterbury were seen within six hours in the emergency department. Now it’s just 79 per cent. A shocking decline on Labour’s watch.

“Meanwhile Labour’s soft-on-crime approach is causing locals to feel unsafe in their own communities, with news of ram-raids and smash-and-grabs becoming as common in Christchurch as they are around the rest of New Zealand.

Dr Campbell says what Kiwis rightly want is a government focused on addressing these issues and delivering for them.

“The only things Labour seems to be able to deliver is more spending - $1 billion a week more than under National – and more government control with water assets, polytechs and health services taken away from locals and given it to Wellington bureaucrats.

“Only a National Government can competently manage the economy, address the cost-of-living crisis, bolster public services that deliver for Kiwis and take New Zealand forward.

“My priority now is meeting as many people across Ilam as possible, so I can earn the right to advocate for the issues that matter to them as their strong local National MP.”

