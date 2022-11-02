Tourism Minister Leaves Struggling Sector Waiting

Six months after promising $54 million in support for the struggling tourism industry, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash still hasn’t got around to working out who is eligible, National’s Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“While tourism operators are still hurting from two years of closed borders, visitor arrivals far below pre-Covid levels and critical staffing issues, funding which could be used to support the sector is just left on the table.

“In the 2022 Budget, the Government announced a $54 million Tourism ‘Innovation Programme’, which was made up from unspent funds from two earlier initiatives.

“But six months on from re-announcing Government support, businesses still have no idea who is eligible, what projects it could support, or how the fund will operate.

“Mr Nash, who has already told the industry he does not want backpackers and wanted to impose a $200 entry levy, has apparently decided that all the tourism industry needs is announcements not actions.

“This is another classic example of a government that is all about spin, but simply can’t get things done.

“A strong tourism sector has been the backbone of New Zealand’s economy – and a strong economy allows Kiwis to get ahead, with higher wages, more opportunities and the ability to invest in better public services like health and education.”

