Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Luxon Risks Burning Down Five Years Of Climate Progress

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Chris Luxon’s plan to reopen new gas projects in the middle of the climate crisis is about as irresponsible as it gets.

Speaking on a visit to Taranaki, Mr. Luxon confirmed that a National Government would be committed to gas for “several decades.”

“Luxon is playing politics with our kids' futures. New Zealanders and the planet deserve better,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for energy and resources, Julie Anne Genter.

“The clock is ticking and people want faster, more radical action on climate change. They want their communities powered by clean renewable energy; warm, healthy homes; and the creation of thousands of new planet-saving jobs.

“To achieve this - and keep the climate healthy for future generations - we have to keep fossil fuels where they belong: in the ground. And yet, in the middle of a climate crisis, and at the very moment we need to accelerate efforts to cut climate pollution, Mr. Luxon announces a plan to put the gas burners on global warming.

It is hard to overstate how irresponsible this is. And for what? A few extra votes.

“Only last week, the historically conservative International Energy Agency made clear that relying on fossil gas as a transition fuel is not an option. To keep global warming to within 1.5 degrees, the report said, countries need to phase out fossil fuels.

“For years, fossil fuel companies denied the existence of the climate crisis. When that was no longer an option, the industry turned to promoting the myth that gas is a suitable transition fuel that will eventually lead to clean energy.

“It looks like the National Party’s climate policy - from Judith Collins to Chris Luxon - is on the same trajectory.

“Fossil fuels can have no place in our transition to a zero carbon future. Not only that but workers deserve certainty about a just transition.

“In Government, the Greens have taken more action to protect the climate than the last three decades of governments combined. But the pace of change is still too slow.

“In a strong position to shape the direction of the next Government, the Green Party will eliminate fossil fuels from our energy systems and lead a just transition to clean, renewable energy,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 