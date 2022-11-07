Parliament

Dan Bidois Selected As National’s Candidate In Northcote

Monday, 7 November 2022, 5:48 am
Dan Bidois (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi) has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Northcote for the 2023 General Election.

“I’m excited to be selected as National’s candidate for Northcote and grateful for the support of our local party members,” Mr Bidois says.

“Northcote is my home and I’m incredibly passionate about seeing this beautiful part of Auckland become the best place to live, work and raise a family.

“Here in Northcote, we’ve had a front row seat to Labour’s complete inability to deliver. The Government has spent up large on a cycle bridge we didn’t want – wasting $51 million on consultants and fees before scrapping it anyway.

“Labour’s wasteful spending is fuelling inflation and making everything more expensive. Christopher Luxon and our National team have a plan to restore discipline to government spending and responsibly manage the economy to address the cost-of-living crisis and help Kiwis get ahead.

“Despite the skyrocketing spending, outcomes are getting worse in core areas like education, health and public safety. I know the value of a good education – it was my ticket to a better life. I was shocked to see nearly two-thirds of students fail the writing standard in a recent NCEA literacy pilot.

“In our area, over 96 per cent of emergency department patients were seen within six hours under National. Under Labour, that number has plunged by almost 13 per cent. Northcote simply can’t afford another three years of Labour.

Mr Bidois says people in Northcote want an aspirational government that can deliver for them.

“National is laser-focused on responsible economic management to address the cost-of-living crisis and ensure we’re investing in better results across core services to improve the lives of all New Zealanders.

“I’m getting to work straight away campaigning hard for Northcote’s support so I can earn the right to advocate for our area as part of a Christopher Luxon-led National team.

 

Biographical notes:

Dan Bidois, 39, is currently an engagement manager for global management consultancy Partners in Performance. He was also the MP for Northcote from 2018 to 2020. After leaving Parliament, Dan ran his own consultancy. His earlier career saw him work as a senior executive for Foodstuffs and in economist roles for the OECD in Paris, several economic think-tanks and Deloitte.

After dropping out of Howick College at 15, Dan completed a butchery apprenticeship with Woolworths. He went on to graduate from the University of Auckland with a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Commerce before being awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to attend Harvard University, where he gained a Master of Public Policy in Economics.

In addition to his day job, Dan is a member of the executive of Northcote’s Chelsea Estate Heritage Park and sits on the board of trustees for the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Trust.

Dan is getting married to Courtney in two weeks. They live in Northcote with their dog Mylo.

