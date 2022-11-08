Financial Statements Of The Government For The 3 Months Ended 30 September 2022
Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: The Treasury
The interim Financial Statements of the Government of New
Zealand for the three months ended 30 September 2022 (the
financial statements) were released by the Treasury
today.
The September results are reported against
forecasts based on the Budget Economic and Fiscal Update
2022 (BEFU 2022), published on 19 May 2022.
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2211/FSG_Sept_2022.pdf
