Targeting Hardship: More Funding To Porirua Development

· $204 million to advance urban development in eastern Porirua

· Focus on: high-quality homes, areas of need, improving infrastructure

· Capacity created for 2,000 homes on privately owned land

· Improved transport connections

· Creates a significant pipeline of work to support economic growth

· Brings total investment to $340 million

The Government is committing to more transformative improvements to housing and critical infrastructure in eastern Porirua says Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods, announcing a further $204 million in funding to advance urban development there.

“Eastern Porirua has strong and vibrant communities, but it is in critical need of investment and regeneration. Our strong economic management means we are well placed to build on our investments in the critical services New Zealanders need to maintain momentum on projects like this,” said Megan Woods.

“Infrastructure underpins new housing developments and the economy. This investment will result in more build-ready land, unlocking the potential for a further 2,000 homes, as well as better local flood defences, improved transport links and town centre upgrades.

“Our investment today extends beyond bricks and mortar, pipes and roads. It is an investment in the future of eastern Porirua which will see more connected neighbourhoods, more affordable home ownership and economic growth.

“Working with our project partners Porirua City Council and Ngāti Toa Rangatira, it is an opportunity to set the foundations for thriving communities – now, and into the future.”

Today’s funding announcement is in addition to the $136 million already committed to the project last year, bringing the total amount of HAF funding in eastern Porirua to $340 million.

“The combined $340 million investment will enable the delivery of up to 744 new homes on Crown land. This includes replacing 186 old Kāinga Ora homes that are no longer fit for purpose, building an additional 100 public homes, and up to 458 affordable and market homes,” Megan Woods said.

Notes:

· The Government committed $136 million to the eastern Porirua large scale project in 2021. This initial tranche of HAF funding was put towards high-priority infrastructure works to enable the wider development to progress - including a new water reservoir, land development, and wastewater upgrades in Bothamley Park.

· Large Scale Projects (LSPs) are a 20-25 year portfolio of land development and infrastructure activities that will enable development of new homes to meet critical and growing housing shortages: https://kaingaora.govt.nz/developments-and-programmes/what-were-building/large-scale-projects/

· There are five LSPs in Auckland – Mt Roskill, Māngere, Tāmaki, Northcote and Oranga – and one LSP in eastern Porirua.

· The eastern Porirua LSP was established in 2018 with the intention of delivering much-needed housing, improved infrastructure, and wider community outcomes.

· The $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund (HAF) was announced in March 2021. It includes $350 million for the Māori Housing Acceleration Fund, and approximately $1 billion for the contestable Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF).

· So far, the HAF has funded:

Large-scale projects

o $136 million for eastern Porirua LSP in July 2021

o $282 million for Auckland LSPs in November 2021

o $1.4 billion for Auckland LSPs in April 2022

Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF)

o $6.1 million in December 2021 for Keneperu Landing in Porirua

o $179 million in July 2022 for infrastructure projects Rotorua, Ōmokoroa, Kaikōura, Ōtaki, Napier, Gisborne and New Plymouth

o $192 million in October 2022 for infrastructure projects in Hastings, Lower Hutt, Nelson, Lake Hāwea, Rangiora, Ngāruawāhia, Motueka and Wanganui

