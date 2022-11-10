Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Don’t Let Open Banking Close The Door On Action To Address Excess Profit

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 11:27 am
Press Release: Green Party

Open banking is fine but the simplest and most effective way to address record bank profits is to tax them fairly to provide relief to families struggling to get by.

“While the Greens support any action that stops banks ripping people off, the timing of this announcement does feel strange – especially when the simplest and quickest solution is right there on the table: tax excess profit and use the money help everyone make ends meet,” says the Green Party’s consumer affairs spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March.

“It was good to hear the Prime Minister speak so frankly about the problem of record bank profits on Monday. But the Government is once again tinkering at the edges, rather than getting to the heart of the problem.

“There is no doubt that open banking will help stop banks ripping off struggling customers. Two years ago, responding to plans for a consumer data right, the Greens highlighted the need for greater transparency and regulation for this exact reason.

“But we are in a unique situation right now that needs bold solutions.

“When banks - and other large corporations - can generate record profits from a set of circumstances they did nothing to bring about; when thousands of families are forced at the same time to make impossible choices about whether to pay the bills or put food on the table, we need to act.

“The banking system is simply not equipped to put people before profit. The Government needs to step in and an excess profit tax is the quickest and easiest way to start.

“As my colleague Julie Anne Genter has been saying, an excess profits tax is the simplest and most effective way to ensure large corporations pay their fair share to help people who are struggling to pay rents and mortgages, or put food on the table,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Bank Profits, And The US Midterms


So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...
More>>



 
 


Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:



Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 