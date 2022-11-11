Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Board Members For Te Whatu Ora And Te Aka Whai Ora

Friday, 11 November 2022, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

GP Dr Jeff Lowe and former Inland Revenue Commissioner Naomi Ferguson have been appointed to the board of the organisation that runs the country’s public hospitals, Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand.

Health Minister Andrew Little announced their appointments today, along with the appointment of Steven McJorrow (Ngāti Kahungunu) to the board of Te Aka Whai Ora – the Māori Health Authority.

“Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand is the New Zealand’s largest employer, operating 84 hospitals, employing 82,000 people and caring for the health of the entire country,” Andrew Little said.

“Dr Lowe’s appointment strengthens the board’s clinical awareness and adds a primary-care voice, which is important as Te Whatu Ora seeks to achieve a better alignment between the work of GPs and hospitals.

“Naomi Ferguson is widely recognised as an effective leader of significant change in large organisations, including Inland Revenue, and her experience will be valuable,” Andrew Little said.

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare said Steven McJorrow’s senior commercial and financial leadership experience will further strengthen the Te Aka Whai Ora board.

“Steven McJorrow is an experienced finance executive with extensive knowledge of strategic analysis and planning in the private sector in New Zealand and overseas, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia and the United States,” Peeni Henare said.

“He brings a strong commitment to pae ora, whanau and wai ora, as well as extensive experience in finance, strategic analysis and planning that complements the clinical, governance, community and public sector skills of other board members.”

Andrew Little said both boards were well set for continued hard work ahead.

"The new members of these boards share a dedication to improve the country’s health and well-being. Our health entities are in strong hands to continue to provide oversight of this transformational work,” Andrew Little said.

Dr Lowe and Naomi Ferguson join Rob Campbell (chair), Amy Adams, Tipa Mahuta, Dame Karen Poutasi, Vanessa Stoddart and Dr Curtis Walker on the board of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand.

The other members of board the Te Aka Whai Ora – the Māori Health Authority are Tipa Mahuta (chair, Waikato, Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi), Sharon Shea (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Hako), Fiona Pimm (Ngā Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha), Awerangi Tamihere (Ngāti Kauwhata, Rangitane, Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Kai Tau), Dr Mataroria Lyndon (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai, Waikato) and Dr Sue Crengle (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Mamoe, Waitaha). The remaining vacancy on the Te Aka Whai Ora board will be filled in the New Year.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 

Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 