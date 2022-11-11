Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

No Labour, Food Prices Aren’t The War’s Fault

Friday, 11 November 2022, 11:07 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The price of food continues to rise and as much as they try to blame overseas factors, Labour needs to accept it has cooked up this problem all by itself,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“For the year ended October 2022 Stats NZ reports a 10.1 per cent annual increase in the price of food, the largest increase in 14 years. In the past month alone prices have increased by 1.8 per cent.

“This is almost three per cent higher than the 7.2 per cent Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure. When a food superpower like New Zealand has record food inflation, far higher than the CPI, we can definitively say inflation is a local problem, caused by Labour’s economic mismanagement.

“There is a massive human cost in all of this. This morning it was reported an elderly woman in Christchurch has been forced to get by eating cat food because she can’t afford anything else. Is this what New Zealanders are meant to accept in life under Labour?

“The world’s first Instagram PM is clueless when it comes to dealing with these real world issues, and Kiwis are paying the price.

“The Government is entirely responsible for local conditions. This is the Government that indemnified the Reserve Bank after its insistence on a dual target helped encourage irresponsible monetary policy.

“The Reserve Bank distorted government policy making by giving it cheap credit, now we are all paying the cost, literally in the rising price of everything.

“Labour either showed how little it cares or how little it understands by re-hiring the Reserve Bank Governor who oversaw all of this.

“Kiwis shouldn’t have to just accept that New Zealand is too expensive. ACT doesn’t accept that and with the right policies and the political will to make them happen it doesn’t have to be.

“The Government has to take responsibility for its policies, namely its spending, its Reserve Bank legislation and appointment of Adrian Orr, its long closure of the border and its expensive ideological experiment called the ‘immigration reset.’

“The next government will need to clean up Labour’s mess with sensible economic policy, restore credibility to the reserve bank, and rebuild the faith of the world with a welcoming immigration policy. These ideas and more are laid out in ACT’s paper New Zealand’s Cost of Living Crisis.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 

Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 