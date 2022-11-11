Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Tourism Policy All Hydrogen And Hot Air

Friday, 11 November 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash’s plan for $54 million earmarked to support the tourism sector is little more than hot air, National’s Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“After sitting on his hands for months as many tourism companies struggle, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has finally announced how the Government will allocate $54 million for the sector.

“The news will come as little relief though, because all Mr Nash can come up with is a vague idea about clean buses and electronic plugs.

“When asked this morning on Newstalk ZB about what would drive innovation in tourism and bring more visitors to New Zealand, Mr Nash said hydrogen buses and charging stations at camping grounds.

“Tourism businesses have done it extremely hard over the last three years. Many are carrying debt and don’t have enough staff to keep the doors open.

“After telling the industry he doesn’t want backpackers and refusing to even talk to the Immigration Minister about visitor visa delays, Mr Nash’s idea of what projects would be ‘transformative’ just show utterly how out of touch he is with the industry.

“Visitors choose New Zealand as a holiday destination because of the innovative things they can do here. From Skyline in Rotorua and Queenstown, to our geothermal attractions, Crankworx, mountain biking and Māori culture the private sector has demonstrated they have the ideas to take New Zealand tourism forward.

“But Mr Nash's hydrogen buses are a non-starter. He needs to urgently come up with a practical idea about how to offer support to the sector.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 