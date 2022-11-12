All Michael Wood Can Deliver Is A Survey

Transport Minister Michael Wood is so desperate to pretend he is making progress on major projects in Auckland that he is set to present an online survey as a key step towards a second harbour crossing, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“After five years of Labour, Kiwis are all too familiar with this Government’s utter inability to deliver on their promises. But Michael Wood’s announcement tomorrow, which is nothing more than a community survey, shows they have hit new lows.

“Completely unable to deliver actual projects, the best Michael Wood can do is pull together a Survey Monkey questionnaire – asking people how they travel around Auckland and what options they might like for the future.

“The case for an additional Harbour Crossing has already been made, but as usual, Labour wants to drag out the timeline and waste more taxpayer money on surveys because they are incapable of making things happen.

“Taxpayers have a right to know how much this survey will cost and what it will actually be used for.

“When Labour came to office in 2017, they were full of hope and aspiration, promising light rail from Auckland’s CBD to Mt Roskill by 2021 and a cycling bridge across the Auckland Harbour.

“$66 million has been spent on Auckland light rail so far, and a spade has not even hit the dirt. Let’s Get Wellington Moving isn’t much better, with $77 million spent but just $1.8 million on actual construction.

“Labour has done nothing to achieve these promises except spending millions of dollars on working groups and consultants, all while public transport services have gone backwards with cancellations, bus driver shortages, and rail network rebuilds.

“Labour’s inability to deliver is beyond a joke at this point. It’s hurting New Zealand and taking us backwards.”

