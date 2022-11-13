Parliament

Aucklanders Called On To Share Their Aspirations For Future Harbour Crossing

Sunday, 13 November 2022, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Aucklanders are being asked to have their say on one of the most significant city-shaping projects for Tāmaki Makaurau in coming decades, the Waitematā Harbour crossing, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced.

“The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport infrastructure to future proof the system for future generations to come, securing New Zealand’s economy and supporting our largest city to thrive,” Michael Wood said.

“As part of the development of options for future transport connections across the Waitematā Harbour, the project team wants to understand Aucklanders’ aspirations for a future crossing.

“This study will look at future options for people wanting to drive, walk, cycle, transport freight, take the bus or perhaps travel by light rail across the Waitematā Harbour. This will support us to confirm what new infrastructure is needed to cater for these modes, where it will go, and how to make the best use of our existing infrastructure, including the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

“Sharing information, talking and listening to our communities in Tāmaki Makaurau is a key part of this planning phase that will establish the future vision for this transformational transport programme,” Michael Wood said.

The project is a key part of expanding Auckland’s future rapid transit network.

“Where previous governments failed to plan for the long term, we are committed to preparing for and safeguarding our country’s economic future, which is why we have brought forward planning for the crossing to ensure a fully integrated transport network for Auckland,” Michael Wood said.

“Rapid transit is already moving thousands of people every day around the city using existing infrastructure like the Northern Busway, Eastern Busway and existing rail network. The Alternative Waitematā Harbour Connection, alongside the Auckland Light Rail project, will form the spine of a first class, efficient and truly integrated transport network serving Aucklanders for today and future generations.

“Our largest city needs a linked-up rapid transit transport network that will serve Aucklanders into the future, making it faster to move through the city, connecting communities, providing greater access to businesses, all while reducing congestion.

“I look forward to hearing what Aucklanders expect from a second crossing, and look forward to celebrating more milestones over the coming months,” Michael Wood said.

Notes:

Aucklanders can share their thoughts on the Waitematā Harbour crossing at nzta.govt.nz/awhc.

Waka Kotahi is holding a series of community engagement events before the end of 2022 at Britomart Community Market (Saturday 19 November), Highbury Night Markets (Sunday 27 November), Takapuna Christmas Carnival (Saturday 3 December) and Grey Lynn Farmers’ Market (Sunday 11 December).

The Waitematā Harbour Connections Indicative Business Case phase is currently underway, and Alliance partners will deliver their recommendations on a preferred option by mid-2023, with the full business case complete in early 2024.

