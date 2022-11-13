Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rally To Save Laura Fergusson Trust Site

Sunday, 13 November 2022, 1:33 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Epsom MP David Seymour and the ACT Party have today supported a rally to buy back the Laura Fergusson Epsom site.

“The Laura Fergusson Trust has been a safe haven for young people with physical and neurological impairments to receive treatment without having to go to a rest home, as many now are,” says Mr Seymour.

“We want everyone to know the site is for sale again. The Trust Board, as a cash buyer in a sinking market, should buy it back. Failing that, the Government should.

“There are 40 units that could house disabled people right now. The specialist gym and hydrotherapy pool could be re-opened for the disabled community again.

“The land was sold but the developer who bought it has now put it back on the market. Given the deteriorating market conditions and rising interest rates around the world, it appears the buyer no longer wants to develop apartments on the site. That is a massive opportunity for a cash buyer such as the Trust.

“The Trust says it closed because it had debt, couldn’t afford to fix run down facilities, and couldn’t get staff.

“Perhaps it could now get the land and buildings back, pay the debt, and fix up the buildings, some of which are quite new - like the disabled-friendly heated pool. It could go back to doing what the founders raised the money for in the first place.

“This facility helps young people with disabilities. The Trust should be doing absolutely everything it can to support them. Young people don’t belong in rest homes.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 