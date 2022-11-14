Assistance To Ukraine Extended And Enhanced

New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion. The NZ Defence Force infantry training for Ukrainian military personnel in the United Kingdom will be extended. There is more funding for equipment and supplies for Ukraine’s self-defence; and to support global food security in the face of the conflict. “The extended support builds on the package of military, diplomatic, legal and humanitarian assistance provided by Aotearoa New Zealand since Russia’s war of aggression began in February,” Jacinda Ardern said. “Putin’s continued pursuit of this war is fundamentally wrong. We call on Russia to reverse course and withdraw from Ukraine. Ukrainians, both in uniform and civilians, die every day as Russia’s senseless attacks continue. “Support from distant countries is deeply appreciated by Ukraine. Principles matter and Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to uphold the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter,” said Jacinda Ardern. “The effects of the crisis in Ukraine have been felt globally,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Russia’s invasion has severely disrupted critical supply chains and exacerbated food insecurity worldwide.” “New Zealand remains committed to working with partners to respond to the food insecurity crisis. We will contribute $1.85 million to the World Food Programme for emergency assistance across the globe. This builds on earlier food security support to other countries in early 2022,” Nanaia Mahuta said. The decisions made today: · Training: Extend New Zealand’s support to the United Kingdom armed forces-led operation to train Ukrainian personnel, with the deployment of one infantry training team numbering up to 66 NZDF personnel from 30 November 2022 to 31 July 2023. At present the NZDF has two infantry training teams totalling 120 personnel training Ukrainian personnel in the UK. · Intelligence: Extend the NZDF’s existing intelligence contribution of up to 12 personnel in the UK, as well as New Zealand-based open source intelligence staff, from 30 November 2022 to 30 June 2023. In addition the NZDF will provide two additional support positions to the UK for the same period. · Command and administration support: The deployment of up to eight NZDF personnel to Europe from 30 November 2022 to 31 July 2023 to assist deployed NZDF personnel throughout Europe supporting Ukraine’s self-defence efforts. · Logistics: Recommence the deployment of four personnel from 30 November 2022 to 30 June 2023 to a logistics hub in Europe to support Ukraine. · Liaison: Extend the NZDF’s existing liaison officer contributions in the UK and Europe from 30 November 2022 to 30 June 2023. · Global food security support: $1.85 million to the World Food Programme to help address global food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the crisis in Ukraine. · NATO Trust Fund: Additional $1.85 million contribution for non-lethal military equipment and supplies for Ukraine’s self-defence during the northern winter. “We are pledging further support to the NATO Trust Fund. This will provide non-lethal military support like winter clothing, food rations, mobile generators, ambulances, medical and first aid kits, shelters, and other vital supplies over the coming northern winter,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “I am pleased the NZDF infantry can offer the skills and experience for further training. This deployment also provides an opportunity for NZDF personnel to gain valuable experience,” said Peeni Henare. “The infantry training demonstrates the core skills and capabilities of our defence personnel. Utilising them in an offshore location, alongside key partners, helps encourage retention of frontline personnel. However I want to be clear that the NZDF will not be entering Ukraine. “I have been informed that the Ukrainian recruits have responded well to our training personnel, and have said that the NZDF personnel are working hard for them. “While the New Zealand military contribution to our bigger partners and Ukraine is small compared to what others are doing, we are contributing in a targeted way and I am confident that our contributions are having a continued impact,” says Peeni Henare. More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia; as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine can be found on the MFAT site here. Note to Editors: the Government has announced the following actions in response to the war in Ukraine: Banned exports to Russian and Belarusian military and security forces.

Suspended diplomatic consultations with Russia.

Passed the historic Russia Sanctions Act under which we have passed sanctions targeting (Including those announced today): Vladimir Putin and key members of his inner circle. Senior leadership of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. All 620 members of the Russian parliament (State Duma and Federation Council). More than 230 entities including state-owned enterprises, entities that are part of Russia’s military industrial complex, Donbas militia groups, Belarusian defence entities. 104 oligarchs and close family with close ties and influence with the Russian Government. 19 financial institutions, including Russia’s Central Bank. 14 individuals and entities involved in disinformation and cyber-attacks on Ukraine. 35 Belarusian leaders. Almost 100 Russian-directed leaders in the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics and occupied Ukrainian regions.

· Banned all Russian and Belarusian Government and military aircraft and vessels from NZ. Trade measures · Implemented a 35% tariff on all Russian imports to NZ (this was due to expire in November but has been extended to 2025 to align with other sanctions). · Banned the import of Russian gold into NZ. · Significantly expanded the export ban on Russia and Belarus to cover more industrial products of strategic importance (by adding more than 700 new prohibited tariff lines). · Banned the import of Russian oil, gas, and coal. · Banned the export of oil exploration and oil production goods to Russia. · Banned the import from and export to Russia of certain luxury goods. Other assistance to Ukraine Provided direct support to Ukraine’s self-defence: $11.35m of non-lethal military assistance to support Ukraine via the NATO Trust Fund and communications equipment procured from TAIT. $7.5m to contribute to weapons and ammunition procurement by the United Kingdom. $4.1m to support commercial satellite access for the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence. Surplus NZDF equipment also sent to Ukraine. 1066 x Body Armour Plates, 473 x Helmets, 571 x Camouflage Vests/Harness Webbing. Deployment of defence force personnel to the United Kingdom, Belgium and Germany, to support Ukraine in training, intelligence, liaison, and logistics activities.

Provided $7.93 million in humanitarian assistance for both refugees and those still in Ukraine.

Provided $3.015 million to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to support the ICC’s investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, with funding for the Office of the Prosecutor and the Trust Fund for Victims.

Secondment of a senior NZDF military officer to support the ICC investigation

Provided $1m to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Intervened as a third party in support of Ukraine’s International Court of Justice case against Russia.

Established a special Ukraine visa for family members of Ukrainian New Zealanders plus other visa changes. Ukraine Special Visa Policy numbers as of 9 November: 1,036 Expressions of Interest in sponsoring received (of which 1,025 processed)

817 Invitations to Apply for Visas sent (the balance of the 1,025 includes 93 cancelled and 97 declined)

1,217 visa applications received

1,071 visas approved (918 work visas and 153 student visas)

429 people granted Special Visas had arrived in New Zealand.