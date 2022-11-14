Assistance To Ukraine Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence
commitments and providing further support and personnel to
assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing
response to Russia’s illegal and unprovoked
invasion. The NZ Defence Force infantry training for
Ukrainian military personnel in the United Kingdom will be
extended. There is more funding for equipment and supplies
for Ukraine’s self-defence; and to support global food
security in the face of the conflict. “The extended
support builds on the package of military, diplomatic, legal
and humanitarian assistance provided by Aotearoa New Zealand
since Russia’s war of aggression began in February,”
Jacinda Ardern said. “Putin’s continued pursuit of
this war is fundamentally wrong. We call on Russia to
reverse course and withdraw from Ukraine. Ukrainians, both
in uniform and civilians, die every day as Russia’s
senseless attacks continue. “Support from distant
countries is deeply appreciated by Ukraine. Principles
matter and Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to uphold the
rules of international law and the United Nations
Charter,” said Jacinda Ardern. “The effects of the
crisis in Ukraine have been felt globally,” Nanaia Mahuta
said. “Russia’s invasion has severely disrupted critical
supply chains and exacerbated food insecurity
worldwide.” “New Zealand remains committed to
working with partners to respond to the food insecurity
crisis. We will contribute $1.85 million to the World Food
Programme for emergency assistance across the globe. This
builds on earlier food security support to other countries
in early 2022,” Nanaia Mahuta said. The decisions
made today: · Training: Extend New Zealand’s
support to the United Kingdom armed forces-led operation to
train Ukrainian personnel, with the deployment of one
infantry training team numbering up to 66 NZDF personnel
from 30 November 2022 to 31 July 2023. At present the NZDF
has two infantry training teams totalling 120 personnel
training Ukrainian personnel in the UK. ·
Intelligence: Extend the NZDF’s existing
intelligence contribution of up to 12 personnel in the UK,
as well as New Zealand-based open source intelligence staff,
from 30 November 2022 to 30 June 2023. In addition the NZDF
will provide two additional support positions to the UK for
the same period. · Command and administration
support: The deployment of up to eight NZDF personnel to
Europe from 30 November 2022 to 31 July 2023 to assist
deployed NZDF personnel throughout Europe supporting
Ukraine’s self-defence efforts. · Logistics:
Recommence the deployment of four personnel from 30 November
2022 to 30 June 2023 to a logistics hub in Europe to support
Ukraine. · Liaison: Extend the NZDF’s
existing liaison officer contributions in the UK and Europe
from 30 November 2022 to 30 June 2023. · Global
food security support: $1.85 million to the World Food
Programme to help address global food insecurity, which has
been exacerbated by the crisis in Ukraine. · NATO
Trust Fund: Additional $1.85 million contribution for
non-lethal military equipment and supplies for Ukraine’s
self-defence during the northern winter. “We are
pledging further support to the NATO Trust Fund. This will
provide non-lethal military support like winter clothing,
food rations, mobile generators, ambulances, medical and
first aid kits, shelters, and other vital supplies over the
coming northern winter,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “I am
pleased the NZDF infantry can offer the skills and
experience for further training. This deployment also
provides an opportunity for NZDF personnel to gain valuable
experience,” said Peeni Henare. “The infantry
training demonstrates the core skills and capabilities of
our defence personnel. Utilising them in an offshore
location, alongside key partners, helps encourage retention
of frontline personnel. However I want to be clear that the
NZDF will not be entering Ukraine. “I have been
informed that the Ukrainian recruits have responded well to
our training personnel, and have said that the NZDF
personnel are working hard for them. “While the New
Zealand military contribution to our bigger partners and
Ukraine is small compared to what others are doing, we are
contributing in a targeted way and I am confident that our
contributions are having a continued impact,” says Peeni
Henare. More information about sanctions, travel bans,
and export controls against Russia; as well as diplomatic,
military and economic support to Ukraine can be found on the
MFAT site here. · Banned all Russian and
Belarusian Government and military aircraft and vessels from
NZ. Trade measures · Implemented a 35%
tariff on all Russian imports to NZ (this was due to expire
in November but has been extended to 2025 to align with
other sanctions). · Banned the import of Russian gold
into NZ. · Significantly expanded the export ban on
Russia and Belarus to cover more industrial products of
strategic importance (by adding more than 700 new prohibited
tariff lines). · Banned the import of Russian oil,
gas, and coal. · Banned the export of oil exploration
and oil production goods to Russia. · Banned the
import from and export to Russia of certain luxury
goods. Other assistance to
Ukraine Ukraine Special Visa
Policy numbers as of 9 November:
Note
to Editors: the Government has announced the following
actions in response to the war in
Ukraine:
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion.
The NZ Defence Force infantry training for Ukrainian military personnel in the United Kingdom will be extended. There is more funding for equipment and supplies for Ukraine’s self-defence; and to support global food security in the face of the conflict.
“The extended support builds on the package of military, diplomatic, legal and humanitarian assistance provided by Aotearoa New Zealand since Russia’s war of aggression began in February,” Jacinda Ardern said.
“Putin’s continued pursuit of this war is fundamentally wrong. We call on Russia to reverse course and withdraw from Ukraine. Ukrainians, both in uniform and civilians, die every day as Russia’s senseless attacks continue.
“Support from distant countries is deeply appreciated by Ukraine. Principles matter and Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to uphold the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter,” said Jacinda Ardern.
“The effects of the crisis in Ukraine have been felt globally,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Russia’s invasion has severely disrupted critical supply chains and exacerbated food insecurity worldwide.”
“New Zealand remains committed to working with partners to respond to the food insecurity crisis. We will contribute $1.85 million to the World Food Programme for emergency assistance across the globe. This builds on earlier food security support to other countries in early 2022,” Nanaia Mahuta said.
The decisions made today:
· Training: Extend New Zealand’s support to the United Kingdom armed forces-led operation to train Ukrainian personnel, with the deployment of one infantry training team numbering up to 66 NZDF personnel from 30 November 2022 to 31 July 2023. At present the NZDF has two infantry training teams totalling 120 personnel training Ukrainian personnel in the UK.
· Intelligence: Extend the NZDF’s existing intelligence contribution of up to 12 personnel in the UK, as well as New Zealand-based open source intelligence staff, from 30 November 2022 to 30 June 2023. In addition the NZDF will provide two additional support positions to the UK for the same period.
· Command and administration support: The deployment of up to eight NZDF personnel to Europe from 30 November 2022 to 31 July 2023 to assist deployed NZDF personnel throughout Europe supporting Ukraine’s self-defence efforts.
· Logistics: Recommence the deployment of four personnel from 30 November 2022 to 30 June 2023 to a logistics hub in Europe to support Ukraine.
· Liaison: Extend the NZDF’s existing liaison officer contributions in the UK and Europe from 30 November 2022 to 30 June 2023.
· Global food security support: $1.85 million to the World Food Programme to help address global food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the crisis in Ukraine.
· NATO Trust Fund: Additional $1.85 million contribution for non-lethal military equipment and supplies for Ukraine’s self-defence during the northern winter.
“We are pledging further support to the NATO Trust Fund. This will provide non-lethal military support like winter clothing, food rations, mobile generators, ambulances, medical and first aid kits, shelters, and other vital supplies over the coming northern winter,” Nanaia Mahuta said.
“I am pleased the NZDF infantry can offer the skills and experience for further training. This deployment also provides an opportunity for NZDF personnel to gain valuable experience,” said Peeni Henare.
“The infantry training demonstrates the core skills and capabilities of our defence personnel. Utilising them in an offshore location, alongside key partners, helps encourage retention of frontline personnel. However I want to be clear that the NZDF will not be entering Ukraine.
“I have been informed that the Ukrainian recruits have responded well to our training personnel, and have said that the NZDF personnel are working hard for them.
“While the New Zealand military contribution to our bigger partners and Ukraine is small compared to what others are doing, we are contributing in a targeted way and I am confident that our contributions are having a continued impact,” says Peeni Henare.
More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia; as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine can be found on the MFAT site here.
· Banned all Russian and Belarusian Government and military aircraft and vessels from NZ.
Trade measures
· Implemented a 35% tariff on all Russian imports to NZ (this was due to expire in November but has been extended to 2025 to align with other sanctions).
· Banned the import of Russian gold into NZ.
· Significantly expanded the export ban on Russia and Belarus to cover more industrial products of strategic importance (by adding more than 700 new prohibited tariff lines).
· Banned the import of Russian oil, gas, and coal.
· Banned the export of oil exploration and oil production goods to Russia.
· Banned the import from and export to Russia of certain luxury goods.
Other assistance to Ukraine
Ukraine Special Visa Policy numbers as of 9 November: