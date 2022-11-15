Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Won’t Say How Many Retail Businesses Helped

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 3:31 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Police Minister Chris Hipkins refuses to say how many of the 27,759 retail businesses in New Zealand have had a completed installation of protective equipment through the Retail Crime Prevention Programme, it’s seems likely the answer is not a single one,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“When I asked the Minister this question in Parliament today he would only say that 83 businesses have had installations booked, but refused to reveal how many have actually been completed.

“The Minister knew I was going to ask this question, he had four and a half hours to figure out the answer. The reason he wouldn’t provide one is because he knows the lack of progress makes a mockery of his policy and shows how incompetent Labour are at delivering anything.

“It’s entirely likely the answer remains zero. He revealed to my colleague Dr James McDowall just last week that nothing has been completed in Hamilton.

“Shopowners have to wait for their business to be ram raided before they’re even considered for support. A letter from Hipkins’ office to the Ellerslie Jewellers who tried to get help before eventually being robbed states: “The funding available to access the $6 million support package to help protect businesses from ram raids is not contestable, and retailers are not able to apply for funding. Police is identifying eligible shops based on past victimisations and following weighted criteria to prioritise which shops receive assistance first…”

“Ellerslie Jewellers got hit by a smash and grab yesterday. The ridiculous thing is that under the current criteria they probably still don’t qualify for any support. Apparently to be eligible you have to be specifically driven into by a vehicle.

“Minister Hipkins said he would consider changing the eligibility criteria for the programme to extend it to include victims of smash and grabs. This would be logical and needs to be done asap.

“Business owners are being devastated by these attacks, they shouldn’t have to wait until they’re victimised to be able to access the allocated fund.

“The $6 million fund was announced six months ago. In August Hipkins promised to speed up progress but still nothing has been delivered. If the government had delivered on its promise we might be seeing fewer victims who have been traumatised by these violent attacks.

“Hipkins needs to explain why he is failing on his promise to protect innocent victims and when we’re finally going to see action.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 



Government: Cheaper, Faster, Better Resource Management Law
The Government is delivering a new resource management system that will better protect the environment while cutting red tape, lowering costs and shortening the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects... More>>

ALSO:



Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 