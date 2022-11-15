Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Must Extend Samoa Visa Changes To All Pacific Countries

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Thanks to Green Party pressure, visitors from Samoa can soon travel to Aotearoa without a visa – a right that should be extended to every Pacific country.

“The Minister’s decision to grant visa-waivers to frequent visitors from Samoa should be immediately followed by granting all Pacific countries a broad visa-free right to come to Aotearoa,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for pacific peoples, Teanau Tuiono.

Immigration Minister, Michael Wood today confirmed that he plans to change visa rules so people travelling from Samoa can come to Aotearoa without a visa.

“For far too long, Immigration NZ has rejected visa applications from the Pacific, preventing people from visiting family - often on the basis that it thinks people might want to stay in Aotearoa long-term. This is quite frankly, racist. So, if this Government really believes what it says when it talks about Aotearoa New Zealand as part of a family of Pacific nations, it needs to update visa rules immediately to better reflect Pacific values.

Green Party immigration spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March added:

“The Greens first wrote to the Minister in June calling for improved visitor access from the Pacific and have been putting pressure on ever since, including with questions in Parliament. It makes no sense that someone from the Pacific faces significantly more barriers to visit their family than someone from the US, UK or Canada,”

“Thanks to this pressure from the Green Party, the Government is finally taking action to remove the colonial hoops that have made it hard for Pacific peoples to visit whānau in Aotearoa.

“With data suggesting that Pacific people are disproportionately prevented from visiting Aotearoa, the next step is to immediately grant visa-waiver status to all Pacific countries,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 



Government: Cheaper, Faster, Better Resource Management Law
The Government is delivering a new resource management system that will better protect the environment while cutting red tape, lowering costs and shortening the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects... More>>

ALSO:



Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 