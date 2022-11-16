Innovative Projects To Cut Transport Emissions And Costs, Get Government Co-funding

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Energy and Resources

· The first marine project under the Low Emission Transport Fund is among 11 projects getting $2.14 million

Eleven new transport projects including clever solutions for electric vehicle charging, ways to cut fuel costs in heavy freight, and the first marine project will get co-funding from the Government, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today.

“In total, the projects will receive $2.14 million from the Government’s third round of The Low Emission Transport Fund so they can trial new ways of slashing emissions in the transport sector, in areas that were previously seen as hard to decarbonise,” says Megan Woods.

“For example, Core Technology, was chosen to pilot electric outboard motors including ‘handbag’, ‘briefcase’, and ‘carry-on’ sized batteries for use on small watercraft so boat owners can test out what works best for them. The pilot will be based at marinas within the Northland and North Auckland areas.

“It’s also great to see projects looking at saving money and waste at the same time by targeting inefficiencies in freight. Freight and transport management companies Findatruckload and iCOS LIVE, will partner to identify “empty legs” - when trucks return empty. This will allow them to increase revenue, and significantly reduce wasted fuel. It’s a win win.

“The projects come in all shapes and sizes. At a more local level, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, ahi kā from Tāmaki Makaurau will run a car share service using a community app with chargers, three EV cars, and an EV van so whānau in the local community have accessible and affordable transport without needing to run an expensive private car.

“We are also happy to support work on one of the big reasons that stop prospective buyers from purchasing EVs - slow charging. For example Red Phase Technologies will work with Z Energy and Powerco to integrate a super high-speed charger at a Waiouru site, using technology that will reduce the impact on the grid.

“Jump Charging will build a portable skid-mounted 75kW DC rapid charging station that can be installed in locations that require temporary increases in EV charging demand such as special events or emergency situations.

“Congratulations to all successful applicants, I look forward to following your progress. You are part of the national effort to reduce our transport emissions by 41 percent by 2035,” Megan Woods said.

About the LETF

The Low Emission Transport Fund, administered by EECA, supports the demonstration and adoption of low emission transport technology, innovation and infrastructure to accelerate the decarbonisation of the New Zealand transport sector.

Organisations were able to apply for up to 50% of the cost of projects that met specific objectives, for instance, projects that would demonstrate replicability, overcome significant barriers within sectors, or encourage innovative approaches to smart charging and/or vehicle use.

The fund focuses on activities in the transport sector that move people and/or goods on roads, off-road, and in the marine and aviation sectors to:

Demonstrate innovative solutions that will enable future adoption and deployment

Reduce energy-related emissions in the transport sector

Address market and organisational barriers through co-investment and diffusion of new knowledge and lessons, and

Share knowledge and lessons to stimulate wider replication of successful projects and solutions in the transport sector.

Wider transport systems and activities (such as building roads, urban design, and mode shift policy) are excluded.

Each round of the LETF will provide co-funding to a particular area of interest (unlike the previous LEVCF, in which each round welcomed the full range of applications). An announcement will be made in advance of each funding round advising which areas of interest will be included.

Low Emission Transport Fund - Round 3 Vehicles & Technology

Approved Projects

Technology and software

Red Phase Technologies Limited $397,000

Electric vehicle charging demonstration project – mitigation of grid constraints

Red Phase will work with Z Energy and Powerco to integrate a super high-speed charger at a grid-constrained site in Waiouru using technology that will modify charger draw and reduce impact on the power network, minimising impact on the electricity grid and avoiding expensive grid upgrades. The system delivers 4 chargers that can provide over 180kW each.

Critchlow Geospatial Limited $112,750

Calibrating SwitchMyFleet for BEV cars undertaking New Zealand journeys

Critchlow Geospatial will extend the functionality of their SwitchMyFleet product to include battery electric cars. The project will provide an electric car to generate data to accurately build and calibrate the model and to provide comparisons between combustion engine and light electric vehicles. The tool will allow purchasers to choose the most appropriate vehicle and battery size for their needs, and confirm they can complete their journeys.

Truckload Limited $91,000

Decarbonising the Freight Industry by matching freight with existing capacity

Findatruckload, a freight management company, and iCOS LIVE, a Transport Management Company, will partner to integrate their products to create "the Future Initiative." The service will automate freight alerts to trucks about to run empty to allow them to fill their empty leg, generate more revenue, eliminate the need to put another truck on the road to move the same freight, and thereby save emissions.

Jump Charging $101,094

Portable Skid Mounted 75kW DC Rapid Charging Station

Jump Charging will build a portable skid mounted 75kW DC rapid charging station with dual 11kV or 400V input that can be installed to service locations which experience temporary or periodic increases in EV charging demand including seasonal areas, specialist events or emergency situations.

Marine electric outboard motors

Core Technology Limited $112,000

Marina based pilot with supplied electric outboard motors including ‘handbag’, ‘briefcase’ and ‘carry-on’ sized battery options to enable real-life marina experiences and adoption

Core Technology Ltd has designed and built 3, 6 and 10hp electric outboard motors for use on small watercraft and tenders. The motors will be offered as part of a pilot with three different sizes of battery for marina owners and boat owners to trial for optimal configuration of motor, battery size and use case. The pilot will be based at marinas within the Northland and Auckland North areas.

Mobility-as-a-Service

Accel Technologies Limited $32,000

Demonstrating Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) to support mode shift to micro-mobility (MM)

Accel Technologies will partner with Auckland Council in the Auckland CBD on a pilot for staff to use micromobility options for trips under 15 mins or 6km, with the objective of replacing fleet cars. The pilot will operate with e-bikes and e-mopeds, and interchangeable batteries will increase the utility of all the vehicles. Vehicles and batteries will be at Accel’s own expense.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trustee Limited $205,086

Supporting low-emission transport for low-income Māori whānau

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, ahi kā of Tāmaki Makaurau will build and integrate a carshare service with chargers, three EV cars and an EV van into a community app to make it accessible and affordable for whānau in the local community. Users will be rewarded for emissions reductions, and the project will help Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to forecast demand, and design for future development.

Sustainable Mobility Ltd (Zilch) $336,680

A full fleet eMaaS solution for NZ Business

Zilch’s EV Mobility as a Service will be extended to incorporate employee rideshare, micro-mobility, and a carbon dashboard. Five pilot customers will test the system and a cost and carbon simulator to measure and incentivise action.

Kara Limited $162,000

Commuter-focused ridepooling platform and service

Kara Limited will launch an app-based ridepooling service in central Auckland and on Auckland’s North Shore. The service facilitates the pooling of employees for commuting and other business travel using small buses and minivans. Kara will offer this service at a lower cost than self-drive and demonstrate the multiple environmental benefits to the Auckland community. It will deploy electric and hybrid vehicles in its fleet (although hybrids will be at Kara’s own cost).

Vehicles

Swire Shipping Pte Limited $252,000

Project Moana - Demonstrating and leading domestic freight modal shift to a low emission solution

Swire Shipping’s coastal shipping company, Pacifica Shipping will deploy two XCMG E700 electric trucks to move full containers for the first and last mile at the ports of Auckland and Christchurch, connecting with Pacifica Shipping’s coastal services operating between Auckland and Lyttleton. The trucks can handle around six containers each daily, at both Auckland and Christchurch between warehouse and port. Swire estimates that this system will decarbonise 3,000 truck movements in the first year alone building to over 9,000 decarbonised journeys by the third year of operation. The combined use of zero emission first and last mile transport, connected to coastal shipping, will offer shippers the lowest emission supply chain for inter-island containerised cargoes in New Zealand. One of the trucks will be at Swire’s own cost.

National Steel $343,398

Electric Hook Truck for Scrap Metal Collection

National Steel will purchase a 28-tonne electric truck fitted out with a fully electric hydraulic arm and hook, to operate at its metal shredding and recovery facility in Wiri, Auckland. The truck will replace a 5-year-old diesel truck, and a lengthened chassis will enable the truck to carry standard skips.

