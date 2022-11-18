Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Defence Minister Meets With UK Counterpart And Visits NZDF Personnel

Friday, 18 November 2022, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Peeni Henare

Minister of Defence

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare held talks in the UK today with his counterpart, Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace.

The Ministers reiterated the importance of our defence relationship, and reflected on the strong historical and cultural ties between the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Together, they also visited some of the 120 NZDF personnel training members of the Ukrainian armed forces. Secretary Wallace was formally welcomed with a Powhiri at the training headquarters.

“This was an important opportunity to continue the excellent working relationship between our countries, and discuss pressing security challenges facing us,” Peeni Henare said.

The UK is a key defence partner for New Zealand, and our Defence Forces maintain close working relationships founded on common operational history, interoperability and strong people-to-people links. Our forces work very well together, as evidenced through recent NZDF support to the UK-led artillery and infantry training programmes for Ukrainian recruits.

The Ministers discussed areas of common security interest including Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, regeneration of the Defence Forces, the global security environment, and respective policy updates.

The visit to the training programme demonstrated the important work NZDF personnel are doing to help Ukraine defend their territorial integrity.

“New Zealand recognises the UK’s leading role in coordinating the international response in Ukraine, and I would like to thank my friend and colleague Secretary Wallace for the support the UK and its Armed Forces have shown and provided to our NZDF assets and personnel deployed to Europe in support,” Peeni Henare said.

“What was evident to me today, is our kiwi personnel are able to come in with ease and do the job alongside some of the best in the world. This training exercise is not about who does it better, it’s about how we can help the Ukrainians get what they need.

“I am proud of the contribution our people are making to support Ukraine in their time of need, and have seen first-hand the positive impact the training is having on members of the Ukrainian armed forces,” Peeni Henare said.

Notes to Editors

· The visit today presents New Zealand’s first official, in person engagement with the new British Government under PM Rishi Sunak.

· On Monday 14 November, the Government announced a series of extensions of defence commitments to support Ukraine’s self-defence efforts, including continuing the infantry training to July 2023. More information on this announcement can be found here:https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/assistance-ukraine-extended-and-enhanced

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 