Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Crown Mineral Change Does Not Go Far Enough

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: Green Party

Long overdue changes to the Crown Minerals Act are a welcome step in the right direction but the Government needs to go further to end the nonsensical search for fossil fuels.

“Keep fossil fuels in the ground. That is the simple message the science has made patently clear - and that elected leaders the world over need to act on. Now is the time to take a leadership role and give proper weight to climate change in crown minerals decisions,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for energy and resources, Julie Anne Genter.

“The Crown Minerals Act has long been a barrier to the transition to a low carbon future, especially since the National Party used it to actively promote fossil fuels. A position it still seems to hold firm under Christopher Luxon.

“The Green Party is pleased these changes are being made. It just makes no sense that in a world where we need to cut climate pollution to limit global warming that we have legislation on our books that promotes the mining of fossil fuels.

“The Crown Minerals Act has never given sufficient weight to climate change, even before National’s amendments. This was proven a couple of months ago when the High Court found that “climate change considerations were not relevant to the decisions” under the Act.

“To address the climate crisis we have to keep fossil fuels in the ground where they belong.

“This can be done in several ways. First, to make it an explicit requirement for Ministers to consider climate change when granting mining permits. The second is to adopt Eugenie Sage’s member’s bill to ban any new coal mines anywhere in New Zealand and protect conservation lands and waters from any new coal, gold and other mines.”

The Green Party’s conservation spokesperson, Eugenie Sage added:

“We have a biodiversity crisis and a climate crisis. Supporting my member’s bill would help tackle both crises. It would also implement the promise Labour made in 2017 in the Speech from the Throne. It’s time they made good on that promise,” says Eugenie Sage.

“A further change that needs to be made to rectify the damage done by National is to repeal the so called Anadarko amendment, which National put in place to try to stop protests against oil exploration ships at sea.

“Without public consultation or a Bill of Rights Act review, National deliberately changed the law to severely limit peaceful protest. This Government has the opportunity to safeguard the legitimate right to protest fossil fuel exploration. The law should regulate mining, not act as private security for it,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 