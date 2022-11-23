Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Monetary Policy Committee Needs To Work Right Through

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 1:47 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“A likely 75 per cent basis point increase in the OCR shows that the Reserve Bank has lost control of the situation, but astonishingly, they’re going to take three months off. They should schedule another meeting for early January, you can’t say the situation is critical then put it on autopilot for three months,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Not so long ago, the Reserve Bank complained that New Zealand’s inflation statistics are only published quarterly. They had a point, but over summer the Bank itself makes monetary policy decisions on quarterly time.

“The Monetary Policy Committee is supposed to keep inflation under 3 per cent. Currently it’s 4.2. That is hardly the kind of high performance that deserves a long break.

“The Monetary Policy Committee usually meets every six weeks. In the days of disappearing inflation, the decade leading up to COVID, a three-month break was fine. We now have a cost of living crisis and the Monetary Policy Committee needs to take it seriously, frequently.

“ACT is calling for the Monetary Policy to work right through, and hold a meeting in six weeks, in early January. Given the pressure that inflation and rising interest rates are putting on households up and down New Zealand, the least that the Monetary Policy Committee could do is come back early from the beach. After all, its they who are missing their 1-3 per cent inflation target by 4.2 per cent right now.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>


COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 