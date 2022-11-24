Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 5:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year.

“The Reserve Bank is forecasting the economy will grow robustly in the second half of 2022 and first quarter of 2023 by a collective 1.8 percent, before a period of negative growth totalling 1 percent of GDP,” Grant Robertson said.

“As I’ve said many times, as a trading nation we are not immune to what happens overseas. Global growth forecasts continue to deteriorate and the IMF is expecting economies either to be in recession or be in conditions that feel as if they are next year.

“We know this is a tough time for Kiwis who are experiencing cost of living pressures and rising interest rates. New Zealand is well placed in a challenging global environment. Unemployment is near record lows, more people than ever are in paid work and wages have been growing faster than inflation. The Government’s books are in a strong financial position, with debt levels among the lowest in the world.

“We have already clearly signalled in Budget 2022 in May our pathway to surplus and the need for careful fiscal policy. Government spending as a percentage of GDP is forecast to fall considerably over the coming year from 35 percent to 31.6 percent. We will continue to strike a balance; responsibly managing our finances, targeting support to where it is needed most and investing in a resilient economy.

“New Zealanders know we have their backs when times are tough as we did through Covid.

“We’ve done the work to put New Zealand in a strong position to handle this situation. Now is the time for cool heads, not for panicky responses and more policy U-turns as seen by the National Party on tax today. It’s clear once again you can’t trust National on tax,” Grant Robertson said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 