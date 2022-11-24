Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Won’t Commit To Changes For Retail Crime Fund

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 3:01 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Even after the tragic death in Sandringham, the Government continues to drag its feet around changing the criteria for the retail crime prevention fund,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“I asked Police Minister Chris Hipkins in Parliament whether the Government would finally fix the criteria in light of the tragedy. He admitted he didn’t know why the dairy hadn’t been helped, but there are no plans to change the criteria.

“This awful incident should have been a turning point for the Government to take retail crime seriously. Instead it is proof that they’re not prepared to do what’s necessary to keep New Zealanders safe.

“The Minister not even being able to explain why the shop at the heart of the incident hadn’t been helped shows just how ineffective the fund is. There needs to be urgent change to ensure retail employees and business owners feel safe at work.

"We have challenged the Government to expedite the fund, particularly after someone who sought and didn't get help from it was robbed. Instead of continuing at a glacial pace it needs to be sized up and expedited.

“We have called on the Government to get tough, and smart on the epidemic of retail crime that followed the epidemic of COVID-19. We have proposed idea after idea to try and get on top of the ram raids and the robberies, but the Government has barely listened, if at all.

“The Government needs to show a clear pathway of consequences for young offenders, from instant practical penalties as proposed by ACT, to ankle bracelets for offenders, to secure facilities to keep offenders in if they do not comply with earlier sanctions. It then needs to get them back to school or employment.

“It should never have got this far and the Government must now act to ensure it does not happen again."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:




Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 