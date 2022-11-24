ACT Supports Cross-party Action On Iran

“The ACT Party is proud to join our Parliamentary colleagues from the Green Party, National, and Te Pati Maori in calling for more action from the Government on the atrocities occurring in Iran,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Foreign Affairs spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“Today, we have signed a cross-party letter seeking the Government’s support to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror entity.

“New Zealanders have been shocked, saddened and appalled by the events taking place in Iran. If other nations don’t stand up and push back on these sorts of atrocities then we have no chance of ever putting an end to them.

“Collectively, we believe the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp, which is engaged in widespread violence against democracy and women’s right protesters, should be designated as a terrorist entity under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

“ACT has also previously called for the removal of the Iranian Ambassador from New Zealand. We continue to stand by this.

“It’s time for our Government to properly condemn what is happening to women and girls in Iran. The Iranian Government should be forced to consider whether their actions are acceptable and whether it can be accepted by the global community if they continue.”

