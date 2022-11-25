New Chief Coroner Appointed
Friday, 25 November 2022, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Hon David Parker
Attorney-General
Coroner
Anna Tutton has been appointed as the new Chief Coroner,
Attorney-General David Parker announced today.
Anna
Tutton was appointed as a Coroner in January 2015, based in
Christchurch, and as Deputy Chief Coroner in
2020.
After the previous Chief Coroner, Judge Deborah
Marshall, retired Ms Tutton took on the role of leading the
Coronial bench in the interim period.
Prior to her
appointment as a Coroner, she was manager of the legal team
at New Zealand Police and acted as legal adviser to the
police response to the Pike River mining disaster.
She
has previously worked primarily in criminal law and legal
training roles, including as a High Court Judges’ clerk,
Assistant Crown Counsel, Crown Prosecutor, senior counsel at
the Commerce Commission and Deputy National Director of the
Institute of Professional Legal Studies.
Coroner
Tutton will assume her new role as Chief Coroner based in
Wellington.
