Almost $5m Spent Advertising Failed Road To Zero
Friday, 25 November 2022, 12:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Figures released to National show that the Government has
spent almost $5 million promoting its Road to Zero campaign
which has failed to meet four out of five targets in the
last financial year, National’s Transport spokesperson
Simeon Brown says.
"The Government has been taking
Kiwis for a joyride, spending $4.86 million telling us about
its Road to Zero campaign, but not doing anything to deliver
on the targets within the strategy.
"This is an
appalling waste of taxpayers’ money and is actually doing
nothing to make our roads safer.
"Instead of focusing
on getting things done, the Government is spraying millions
of dollars on flashy ad campaigns to paper over its failings
and hoping Kiwis don't notice.
"The Government is also
pushing ahead with trying to slow people down instead of
fixing our roads.
"Kiwis want better roads, not slower
roads – and certainly not millions wasted on advertising
which does nothing for our roads at
all.”
