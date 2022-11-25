Parliament

Almost $5m Spent Advertising Failed Road To Zero

Friday, 25 November 2022, 12:18 pm
New Zealand National Party

Figures released to National show that the Government has spent almost $5 million promoting its Road to Zero campaign which has failed to meet four out of five targets in the last financial year, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"The Government has been taking Kiwis for a joyride, spending $4.86 million telling us about its Road to Zero campaign, but not doing anything to deliver on the targets within the strategy.

"This is an appalling waste of taxpayers’ money and is actually doing nothing to make our roads safer.

"Instead of focusing on getting things done, the Government is spraying millions of dollars on flashy ad campaigns to paper over its failings and hoping Kiwis don't notice.

"The Government is also pushing ahead with trying to slow people down instead of fixing our roads.

"Kiwis want better roads, not slower roads – and certainly not millions wasted on advertising which does nothing for our roads at all.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>

