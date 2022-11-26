Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Will DoC End Up Introducing Bears?

Saturday, 26 November 2022, 2:01 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New Zealand’s Department of Conservation is the first conservation department in the world to introduce “locally captured wild ship rats” to protected areas in the name of pest control, what could possibly be next?” Asks ACT’s Conservation spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“The rats are being introduced behind the predator fence at Ōhaupō to control birds, with the National Wetland Trust stating the goal for the rats is “to climb the trees at night and scare the birds away.”

“The reason the birds have become so out of control is because DoC installed a fence to prevent the rats from eating them. It’s an endless cycle.

“What happens when the rats scare the birds away and then start breeding like crazy? Do we then introduce feral cats to control them? and then wild dogs to control the feral cats? Will it finally end once we have bears roaming conservation land?

“The classic brown ship rat that we all know and hate was introduced back in the late 1700s when they stowed away on settlers ships. Anyone who has had to put up with them at home knows how hard it is to get rid of them. Some conservation areas spend millions of dollars trying to keep them away.

“The National Wetland Trust’s self-proclaimed “experimental method” appears to have little in the way of scientific backing, saying it “hasn’t been possible to guesstimate the actual effects on native wildlife of introducing rats.”

“Perhaps if they were to introduce some Himalayan Tahr or feral goats I could take care of the pest control for them.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>

la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>



Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 